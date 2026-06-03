Sourav Ganguly's Security Cut Down, Former Indian Captain Is No More A Z Category Protectee

In a major move, the West Bengal government has slashed Sourav Ganguly's security. The former Indian captain, who was a “Z” category protectee, will now get a “Y” category and the decision has been approved after a comprehensive security assessment by the state government.

West Bengal Government Slashed Sourav Ganguly's Security

The previous state government provided a “Z” category security to the former KKR captain. Under the security arrangements, Sourav was guarded by 7-8 police personnel round the clock while he was also escorted with a pilot car when he travelled in the state. Security personnel were also deployed at his private residence in Behala.

In the “Y” category, 3-4 security personnel will accompany Sourav Ganguly throughout. Before upgrading his security to “Z”, he used to get this same category until 2023. Officials emphasised that Ganguly’s security downgrade is part of a broader overhaul of VIP protection measures across West Bengal, rather than a standalone move.

After the new government took charge, a rapid security review has taken place under the strict supervision of CM Suvendu Adhikari. Former CM Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's security has also been downgraded after a review.

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Security of many TMC leaders has also been scaled down in the last few days.