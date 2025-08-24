Tributes Flow In From Shubman Gill, Sachin Tendulkar And Other Cricket Icons As Cheteshwar Pujara Announces Retirement

India's Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill take a run during the 3rd day of the 1st Test match between Bangladesh and India, at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, in Chattogram | Image: ANI

As Cheteshwar Pujara called time on his international career with a social media post, multiple cricketing personalities have stepped up with congratulatory messages for the veteran.

The 37-year-old emerged as India's modern-day wall in Test cricket, mastering the art in the game's longest format. The veteran from Saurashtra has been a well-respected figure among the fans for his standout performance in red-ball cricket.

Cheteshwar Pujara, India's Test Specialist, Has Announced His Retirement

On Sunday, Cheteshwar Pujara shared a lengthy social media post to announce his decision to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.

After being away from India's Test fold for quite some time, the veteran has called it quits in the international format.

Cheteshwar Pujara stepped down as India's eighth-highest run-getter in Tests, picking up 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60. Throughout his prolific run in the format, Pujara has also secured 19 centuries.

The Saurashtra veteran had the knack of producing fighting knocks and was built to withstand the pressure, which would turn the match into an instant classic. Pujara also featured in Team India's World Test Championship Finals in 2021 and 2023.

Shubman Gill, Sachin Tendulkar And More Congratulate Cheteshwar Pujara On His Retirement

After Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement, tributes and congratulatory messages kept coming in for the veteran Test cricketer.

Team India Test captain Shubman Gill expressed his gratitude to the veteran Indian cricketer.

Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian cricketer, acknowledged Pujara's greatness and recalled some of his unforgettable knocks for India in red-ball cricket.

Former Team India coach Anil Kumble called Pujara a 'great ambassador' of the game and applauded his on-field contributions. He also expressed his privilege in working with Cheteshwar Pujara on the side and is hopeful that he will shine in the second chapter of his life.

VVS Laxman, the former Indian cricketer, hailed Cheteshwar Pujara's courage and determination. He also highlighted his fighting heroics at the Gabba in 2021, by surviving the pace attack to help India capture a historic win.