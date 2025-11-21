South Africa Announce ODI Squad For India Series, Temba Bavuma To Lead Proteas Against Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli

South Africa have announced their squad for the upcoming three match ODI series against India. Quinton de Kock has kept his place, but Tristan Stubbs has been dropped from the ODI squad. Temba Bavuma will lead the Proteas once again in the limited-overs format.

South Africa Name Strong ODI Squad For India Series

The matches will be played on November 30, December 3 and 6 in Ranchi, Raipur and Visakhapatnam, respectively. Keeping in mind the upcoming ODI World Cup on home soil, the Proteas will aim to stamp their authority against the No. 1 ODI team.

Bavuma missed the Pakistan series due to an injury, but returned to lead the team in the Test series and will now captain the ODI side. De Kock, who displayed his ODI credentials against Pakistan recently, will also get the chance to prove his worth once again. Wicketkeeper-batter Rubin Hermann has also retained his place in the squad. The Proteas are leading the two-match Test series 1-0.

The likes of Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis and Aiden Markram have made the Proteas a mighty side. South Africa are currently 6th in the ICC ODI rankings, but will be qualified for the ICC ODI World Cup as they are one of the co-hosts of the tournament.

South Africa ODI Squad For India Series

Temba Bavuma (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaja, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen.