South Africa's Dewald Brevis Reveals Blueprint to Counter India's Varun Chakravarthy in T20 WC Super 8: 'Watch Ball And...'

Ind vs SA, T20 WC 2026: In a couple of days time, India would be locking horns with South Africa which would be a repeat of the 2024v T20 WC final. The big-ticket Super 8 clash would be played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. South Africa do realise that India are a very strong side and would not be easy to get past. Dewald Brevis, also known as ‘Baby AB’, would be one of the key players for the Proteas in that game.

‘Watch The Ball And Play’

Ahead of the contest, Brevis revealed his blueprint to tackle world No. 1 T20I bowler, Varun Chakravarthy. Brevis kept it simple, he said he will play Chakravarthy like a spinner. He said he would see the ball and then play. Brevis invariably means he would avoid preempting against him. He also said that being consistent in the format is not easy and hence it is important to enjoy the game.

Last year, Chakravarthy could not dismiss Brevis even once and hence the contest would be one to watch out for.

Can IND Edge SA?

Given their current form, India would be favourites to win the Super 8 clash. Just before the T20 WC got started, the two teams played a five-match T20I series against each other which India won. And hence, India has the wood over the Proteas, but again, it will be a new day and a new game and hence history will not hold much relevance.

