South Africa vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Live Telecast: Where To Watch Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series Live

SA vs NZ Live Streaming: After getting the better of hosts Zimbabwe by five wickets, a confident South African side would now take on New Zealand in their second game and it promises to be a mouthwatering one. For SA, George Linde was the star as he picked 3 wickets for 10 runs. He would be looking for another splendid show when they take on the Blackcaps.

When will the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match between South Africa vs New Zealand take place?

The Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match between South Africa-New Zealand will be held on Wednesday, July 16.

Where will the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match between South Africa vs New Zealand match be held?

The Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match between South Africa-New Zealand match will be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

What time will the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match between South Africa vs New Zealand match start?

The Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match between South Africa-New Zealand will start at 4:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match between South Africa vs New Zealand in India?

The Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match between South Africa-New Zealand will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the South Africa vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match in India?

The South Africa vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match will live streamed on FanCode app and website in India.

Tri-Series Format