South Africa vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Live Telecast: Where To Watch Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series Live

Updated 16 July 2025 at 15:01 IST
SA vs NZ Live Streaming: After getting the better of hosts Zimbabwe by five wickets, a confident South African side would now take on New Zealand in their second game and it promises to be a mouthwatering one. For SA, George Linde was the star as he picked 3 wickets for 10 runs. He would be looking for another splendid show when they take on the Blackcaps.
When will the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match between South Africa vs New Zealand take place?
The Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match between South Africa-New Zealand will be held on Wednesday, July 16.
Where will the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match between South Africa vs New Zealand match be held?
The Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match between South Africa-New Zealand match will be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare.
What time will the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match between South Africa vs New Zealand match start?
The Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match between South Africa-New Zealand will start at 4:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4 PM.
Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match between South Africa vs New Zealand in India?
The Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match between South Africa-New Zealand will not be televised live in India.
Where to follow the live streaming of the South Africa vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match in India?
The South Africa vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match will live streamed on FanCode app and website in India.
Each team will play four matches in total, excluding the final. This means each team plays the other team twice. Then the top-two teams advance to the final which is scheduled to be played on July 26 at the Harare Sports Complex.
Published 16 July 2025 at 15:01 IST