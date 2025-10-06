South Africa vs New Zealand Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The SA-W v NZ-W WC Game

In the seventh match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup, New Zealand will lock horns with South Africa. Both the teams have lost their opening games, and they find themselves at the bottom half of the points table. New Zealand currently have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.780, and South Africa, on the other hand, have a Net Run Rate of -3.773.

The upcoming game will present both South Africa and New Zealand an opportunity to course correct in the early stages of the ongoing Women's World Cup. Both the teams will find batting-friendly conditions at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, and there is a possibility that the NZ-W vs SA-W game might be a high-scoring affair.

South Africa vs New Zealand Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming Details

When will the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The SA-W v NZ-W Women's World Cup game will be played on Monday, October 6, 2025

At what time will the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match get underway?

The SA-W v NZ-W Women's World Cup game will start at 3 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST

Where will the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The SA-W v NZ-W Women's World Cup game will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore

Where can you watch the live telecast of the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match in India?

The Star Sports network will live telecast the SA-W v NZ-W Women's World Cup game

Where to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match in India?

The SA-W v NZ-W Women's World Cup game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website

What are the squads for the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match?