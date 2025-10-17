South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Women's World Cup Live In India?

Sri Lanka will host South Africa in the Women's Worlld Cup | Image: AP

Sri Lanka will eye their first win in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup when they host South Africa at the R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium, Colombo. A win for the Proteas will elevate them to third position in the points table.

South Africa have shown a very dominant character following their opening loss against England. Both against India and Bangladesh, they managed to survive a scare, and Laura Wolvaardt will be aware of her team's potential.

Sri Lanka are aware of the fact that a win on home soil will put them in contention for a likely semifinal place. The weather might play a major factor, so both teams will have to pray to the rain gods to favour them.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup Live Streaming

When is the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka?

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka is on Friday, October 17.

Where is the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka?

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will take place at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium, Colombo.

At what time will the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka start?

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka?

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live stream of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka?