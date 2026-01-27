Updated 27 January 2026 at 20:59 IST
South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SA vs WI In India?
Just ahead of the T20 World Cup, South Africa will take on the West Indies in the first T20I match at Boland Park, Paarl. Get all telecast details here.
South Africa will face the West Indies in the first T20I match at Boland Park, Paarl. The 2024 T20 World Cup runners-up will hope to enter the showpiece event on a winning note, but West Indies can be a very tricky opponent. South AFrica are pitted in Group D while the West Indies have been placed in Group C.
Just after a couple of days of the SA20 final, a number of Proteas cricketers will represent their nation. Dewald Brevis' sensational knock for the Pretoria Capitals will be a massive boost leading to the T20 World Cup, while Kagiso Rabada didn't have the desired impact for MI Cape Town.
Jason Holder has remained one of the most sought-after cricketers in T20I cricket and he is expected to play a pivotal role in these three matches.
South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming Details
When will the South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I match be played?
The 1st T20I match between South Africa and West Indies will be played on January 27.
What time will the South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I match start?
The first T20I match between South Africa and West Indies is scheduled to start at 9:30 PM IST.
Where will the South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I match be played?
The series opener will be played at Boland Park, Paarl.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I match?
The live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports Network.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I match?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
