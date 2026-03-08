South Africa & West Indies Receive Confirmation Over Return Travel; Departures Scheduled for Tuesday: Report

Corbin Bosch celebrates with teammates the wicket of Tony Munyonga during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and Zimbabwe in New Delhi | Image: AP

The South Africa and the West Indies cricket teams have obtained transparency regarding their return travel to their home from India following their campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

The ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran has significantly escalated tensions in the Middle East region, with air travel being primarily affected.

The South Africa and West Indies cricket teams are stranded in Kolkata following the end of their T20 World Cup campaigns last week.

With regions like the UAE and Qatar serving as major air transit hubs, the teams' primary travel plans were disrupted, prompting the ICC to arrange secondary options for teams to return home.

South Africa and West Indies Receive Return-Travel Confirmation; Both Teams to Depart Tuesday

According to ESPNCricinfo, the South Africa and West Indies cricket teams will leave in the early hours of Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Both teams would depart on a charter flight to Johannesburg, and the Caribbean Men will then jet off to Antigua from there.

The teams were expected to depart on Sunday, but they received confirmation on the situation on Sunday afternoon.

South African cricketers George Linde, Jason Smith, & Keshav Maharaj, as well as the Proteas team management, will depart from India on Sunday and head to New Zealand for a five-match T20I series, starting March 15.

England's Early Departure Prompted Frustration Among SA Players

The closure of Middle-Eastern airspace and the lack of communication from the International Cricket Council (ICC) had left members of both teams enraged.

West Indies coach Daren Sammy publicly displayed his frustration over social media due to a lack of clarity over the situation. Sammy's public show of anger drew mixed reactions from the fans.

South Africa players David Miller and Quinton de Kock have also been vocal on Instagram, criticising the ICC for their lack of communication and the fact that England Cricket left before them, despite their campaign ending just three days ago.