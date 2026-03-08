WATCH | Team India Receive Encouraging Message from Women's Team Ahead of T20 World Cup Final vs NZ

The Indian women's cricket team has presented encouraging messages to their male counterparts ahead of the high-stakes T20 World Cup Final in Ahmedabad.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team is gearing up for an enormous challenge as they are keen to make history and break the jinx in Ahmedabad.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will enter the summit clash with a boatload of confidence. Blackcaps captain Mitchell Santner is already oozing Pat Cummins-like confidence and has admitted that he does not mind breaking the hearts of Indian fans.

Indian Women's Team Wishes Best To Team India Ahead Of T20 World Cup Final

Ahead of the pivotal showdown in Ahmedabad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on social media featuring the Women's Team sending their well-wishes to the men's squad for the summit clash.

Advertisement

Head coach Amol Muzumdar, Deepti Sharma, and Jemimah Rodriguez were some of the faces who sent their well-wishes to the Indian men's squad ahead of the T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand.

Advertisement

The Indian Women's cricketers also urged the men's side to bring the trophy home once again and make history in Ahmedabad.

Team India Would Keen To Break The Jinx

As the sun sets in Ahmedabad, a huge challenge awaits Team India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It is a chance to make history under the lights, with thousands of fans expected to watch the thunderous showdown at the world's largest cricket stadium.

It would be crucial for Team India to break the Ahmedabad jinx as the venue is associated with one of the biggest heartbreaks in the history of Indian cricket.

Notably, Team India was defeated by South Africa in the same venue during the Super 8 stage. The Indian batters struggled to bat during the chase as they were bowled out at 111, handing a 76-run victory to the Proteas Men.