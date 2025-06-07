South African Skipper Temba Bavuma Makes Explosive Statement Before WTC Final Showdown: ‘Can’t Compete From an Economic Point of View'

South Africa's Temba Bavuma in action on the second day of 2nd Test match between India and South Africa, at Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg | Image: ANI

Temba Bavuma, skipper of the South Africa National Cricket Team, has expressed that the Proteas Men cannot become a top-cricketing nation from a monetary perspective. Instead, the skipper wants the side to showcase their talent by competing and showcasing their skills on the field to gain the prestigious tag. Bavuma also mentioned the need to remain ambitious as they focus on the prize.

Temba Bavuma Focuses On the Hardwork

South Africa made history after reaching the coveted Test cricket summit clash, where they would face off against Australia. The ICC World Test Championship Final has emerged as a much-anticipated showdown, where two cricketing sides would be up against each other with the Test mace on the line. The Temba Bavuma-led side is aiming for glory after coming close in multiple ICC events in the past, with their latest instance being the T20 World Cup Final against India.

Ahead of the summit clash, The Proteas Men skipper has made a massive claim, saying that they intend to become a top-tier cricket-playing nation by showcasing their commitment on the field.

"We want to continue staking a claim as one of the top cricketing nations but we can’t compete from an economic point of view. The only way we can compete is on the field. Obviously, we would love to go the whole way and win because for us to be seen as an attractive nation we’ve got to keep being competitive," Temba Bavuma said to The Guardian.

South Africa Aiming For Test Mace Glory

It is the ultimate chance for South Africa to remove the 'chokers' tag, which has become synonymous with them, as they have lost multiple chances of winning titles. An ICC Championship title is something which has remained off-limits for them, and they missed out on the chance to win when they faced off against India at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final.

However, the Proteas Men have a formidable opposition as defending champions Australia have put themselves into the final after a dominant showcase against India. The Pat Cummins-led side has remained influential in the WTC Standings and has constantly remained in the top five. The defending champions would aim to do what they do best and take down their opponents.