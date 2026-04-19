SRH Rising Star Eshan Malinga Garners High Praise After Stunning Spell Vs CSK In IPL 2026: 'He Has Bowled Very Well'

IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clinched a commanding 10-run victory over Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 18.

SRH pacer Eshan Malinga was named Player of the Match for his brilliant spell against CSK. The 25-year-old picked up three wickets while conceding 29 runs in his four-over spell, finishing with an economy rate of 7.20.

Varun Aaron Showers Praise On Eshan Malinga

Speaking on JioHotstar, SRH bowling coach Varun Aaron heaped praise on Malinga, calling him underrated and highlighting his consistency across seasons. Aaron described him as a “pure T20 bowler” with the ability to deliver at crucial moments.

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“Eshan Malinga is a very underrated bowler. Since the start of the campaign, he has bowled very well. He bowled well last season too. Especially when the ball reverses, he becomes even more effective towards the death overs. He can bowl at around 145 km/h, has a sharp bouncer, and can nail the perfect yorker. He is a pure T20 bowler with all-round ability. I believe he can take the new ball as well, not just for us going forward, but even for Sri Lanka,” Aaron said.

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SRH Hold Fourth Place In IPL 2026 Standings

Malinga has featured in 13 IPL matches so far, claiming 21 wickets at an economy rate of 9.26 and an average of 20.14. In IPL 2025, he played six matches, picking up eight wickets at an economy rate of 9.73 and an average of 23.12.

Currently, Sunrisers Hyderabad sit fourth in the IPL 2026 standings with six points and a net run rate of +0.566. After six matches, the Hyderabad-based franchise has secured three wins and suffered three defeats.