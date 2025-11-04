Republic World
  • SRH Set to Release Heinrich Klaasen Ahead of IPL Auction; Will it be The Right Call?

Updated 4 November 2025 at 14:19 IST

IPL Auction: In a bold move, Sunrisers Hyderabad are reportedly going to release ex-South African star Heinrich Klaasen.

Ankit Banerjee
Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen | Image: IPL
IPL Auction: Former South African cricketer Heinrich Klaasen is a T20 specialist. He has the ideal game for T20s and hence is one of the most-preferred choices in franchise league cricket. But now, ahead of the upcoming auction, a report on TOI claims that the Sunrisers franchise is contemplating releasing him. Would SRH suffer in the middle and the final phase of their innings if they let go of Klaasen? 

Will Releasing Klaasen be a Masterstroke? 

Releasing Klaasen could actually be a masterstroke ahead of the auction. Leaving Klaasen would mean SRH will have Rs 23 cr more in their bank at the auction. In fact, Klaasen was retained for a sum which is more than that of SRH captain Pat Cummins. Once SRH release Klaasen, with the huge sum of money - they can rebuild the squad. 

Another possibility could be that SRH release him and then go chasing him at the auction again. 

"There are strong murmurs and it could well be a smart move by SRH if they do that. Going into the auction with Rs 23 crore more allows them a reasonable shot to fill in the crucial gaps - assemble a penetrating bowling attack and get their middle-order act right. They can even have a fair shot at getting the South African back (for) around Rs 15 crore and the balance can help them do some effective shopping," says an industry source tracking developments.

SRH 2025 Full Squad

Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Brydon Carse, Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Verma, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby

