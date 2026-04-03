Shahid Afridi BIZARRELY Backs Pakistan Govt's Fuel Hike Call Amid Global Oil Crisis: 'We Should Try...'

Pakistan's Fuel Hike Call: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is openly supporting the fuel price hike amid the oil crisis in the country. Citing the surge in international crude oil prices, the Pakistan government decided to hike the price of diesel and petrol in the country. Afridi took to social media and recorded a video message for his fans.

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“Assalamualaikum friends, I am Shahid Afridi. Because of the war, the global energy crisis that the world is facing right now—Pakistan, Alhamdulillah, is still in a much better position than many countries. Supporting the government and backing them is the most important thing. As Pakistanis, we should try to follow the steps that the government has taken so that there is no obstacle in the progress of the country,” said Afridi.

The prices of fuel in Pakistan has spiked massively. In what was the second hike in under a month on Thursday, Diesel prices have increased by 54.9% to 520.35 Pakistani rupees ($1.88) per litre, while petrol now costs 458.40 rupees per litre after a 42.7% jump.

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The crisis in Pakistan is driven by tensions in the Middle East—continue to impact markets. Meanwhile, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said the move was unavoidable, citing the surge in international crude oil prices.

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