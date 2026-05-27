SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals?

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Live Streaming: In what promises to be a cracker of a game, Hyderabad take on Rajasthan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Wednesday. It is all to play for when the two sides meet as there is a spot in Qualifier 2 at stake. The loser of the game will be out and hence it is a game where both teams will look to give their best.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator 1, LIVE Streaming Details

When Will The SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator 1 Match Take Place?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match will take place on Wednesday, May 27.

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Where Will The SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

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At What Time Will The SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match Start?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

SRH vs RR Probable XII

RR Probable XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag ( c ), Dasun Shanaka, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, Shubham Dubey, Ravindra Jadeja/Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma