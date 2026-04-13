SRH vs RR, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: In what promises to be a cracker of a game, Hyderabad host Rajasthan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Chennai on Monday. While Rajasthan have been unstoppable thus far and are clear favourites, one cannot take SRH lightly given the top-order they have as well. All in all, a high-scoring affair is expected.

SRH have struggled this season, and for them a win is very important. On the other hand, the Rajasthan side would look to continue their winning momentum.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details

When Will The SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

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The SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match will take place on Monday, April 13.

Where Will The SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

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The SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

At What Time Will The SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match Start?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

SRH vs RR Predicted Playing 11s

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (capt & wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel

Impact Player: Jaydev Unadkat

Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (capt), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma