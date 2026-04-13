WATCH | Virat Kohli BURSTS Into Laughter When Jitesh Sharma Calls Romario Shepherd 'Sheppy'

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru dressing-room is a happy place to be in and why wouldn't it be after three wins in four games. The defending champions edged Mumbai Indian by 18 runs on Sunday at the Wankhede stadium.

Following the win, the team seemed to be a happy unit as they were spotted smiling and joking with one-another. In fact, in a clip that is going viral, Virat Kohli can be seen laughing like there is no tomorrow after wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma refers to Romario Shepherd as ‘Sheppy’.

RCB shared the hilarious clip after the win and it is now going viral on social space.

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Kohli along with Phil Salt got RCB off to a decent start laying the platform for an onslaught later. Both Kohli and Salt hit fifties. Captain Rajat Patidar was on a different planet from the outset as he changed the momentum of the game before Tim David provided the finishing kick to help RCB post a mammoth 240 for four.

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Chasing the mammoth total, MI came close thanks to Sherfane Rutherford's 31-ball 71 blitz, but that was not good enough as MI captain Hardik Pandya rightly said at the post-match presentation that they were chasing the game all the time.

‘Really need to reflect’

"We really need to reflect, really need to see what best we can do and how we can get that momentum and that click which we require. We have a couple of days off from here and we will play again," Pandya said.