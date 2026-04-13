'Virat Kohli Will be Fine': RCB Star Krunal Pandya Provides Injury Update After IPL 2026 Win Over MI

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: Premier batter Virat Kohli did not come out to field after hitting a fifty and that has raised injury concerns. Kohli was spotted in the RCB dugout wearing a jacket. While RCB captain Rajat Patidar said that he is not well aware of the situation but reckons things are okay, Krunal Pandya has given an update on Kohli. Assuring that there is nothing to worry about, Pandya claimed he would be fine.

‘He would be fine’

Krunal Pandya said reporters: "Virat Kohli will be fine & nothing to worry about him. He would be fine".

MI vs RCB: AS IT HAPPENED

Earlier in the day, Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar put up a brilliant display of power-hitting as they dealt in sixes on their way to fifties. Kohli also contributed with a sedate 50, RCB posted a challenging 240/4 in their 20 overs.

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Dreams of chasing a mammoth total at Wankhede fizzled out after former MI captain Rohit Sharma suffered a hamstring injury and had to retire hurt for 19 off 13 balls. Sherfane Rutherford hammered an unbeaten 71 off 31 balls, smashing nine sixes towards the fag end of the match after Hardik Pandya (40) and Ryan Rickelton (37) raised the hopes a bit at the start. Mumbai Indians eventually finished with 222/5 in 20 overs, falling short by 18 runs to slump to their third defeat in a row.

RCB won their third game in four matches, moving up to six points and the third spot in the points table, behind Rajasthan Royals (8) and Punjab Kings (7).

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