Sri Lanka Cricket's Exciting New Chapter In WTC Begins With Pathum Nissanka's Exceptional Performance Against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka celebrates his century during the second day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Colombo | Image: AP

SL vs BAN Day 2, Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket delivered an extraordinary performance on day two of the Colombo Test after Bangladesh found it hard to score runs on the first day of action. Opener Pathum Nissanka was clinical with the bat as he stood guard against the Bangladeshi bowling unit. The Lankan Lions gained a lead on day two itself, courtesy of Nissanka's unbeaten 146-run stand. By the end of day two, SL gained a 43-run lead, putting themselves in a dominant position in the second test match.

Pathum Nissanka Stands Out For Sri Lanka In Day Two Of Colombo Test

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh began their World Test Championship Cycle with a banger of a Test match, presenting a stunning batting display at the opening test match in Galle. SL's Pathum Nissanka and BAN's Najmul Hossain Shanto were two of the biggest highlights as they let the bat do the talking. Shanto picked up twin tons to back up the Bangla Tigers while Pathum Nissanka struck a century in response to their solid batting at Galle.

While Bangladesh failed to stand out in Colombo, Sri Lanka showed composure on the tricky pitch with a strong stand from Pathum Nissanka. The opening batter forged a 194-run partnership on the second wicket alongside Dinesh Chandimal. He missed out on his 17th test ton as BAN dismissed Chandimal at 93 runs.

Lahiru Udara also looked on track as he was putting up runs on the scoreboard. However, the batter was eventually dismissed at 40 after being trapped by Taijul Islam with an LBW. Prabath Jayasuriya was brought in as the night watcher, who remained unbeaten at five off 13 balls as stumps were called on the second day of action.

Sri Lanka In Favourable Position Over Bangladesh At Colombo

Pathum Nissanka would be praised for his immaculate heroics against Bangladesh in the first innings. The Sri Lanka batter scored back-to-back centuries in two test matches, putting the hosts ahead in the game by the end of day two. Nissanka's performance with the bat did not give Bangladesh any advantage despite the two wickets they picked up.