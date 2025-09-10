Sri Lanka Name 15-Member Squad For Women's World Cup 2025, Udeshika Prabodani Makes Comeback After One Year

The Sri Lanka Women's team celebrate after win over India in the Women's Asia Cup 2024 final match | Image: ANI

Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka named their 15-member squad for the upcoming Women's World Cup 2025, which is set to kick off on September 30.

Veteran all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu has been given the responsibility to lead the Sri Lankan side in the forthcoming prestigious ICC event.

Chamari Athapaththu's Stats In International Cricket

Chamari Athapaththu has been a renowned name in women's cricket for a long time. Athapaththu played 115 ODIs, scoring 3877 runs at an average of 35.24 and a strike rate of 75.35. She has hammered nine centuries and 19 fifties in the 50-over format.

On the other hand, Athapaththu played 146 T20Is, amassing 3458 runs at a strike rate of 110.09 and an average of 25.42.

Udeshika Prabodani Set To Make Comeback After One Year

It was Udeshika Prabodani's inclusion in the squad that became the talking point. Prabodani has been out of the field for almost one year due to injury. She played her last match during the Women's T20 World Cup in October 2024. Meanwhile, Prabodani played her last ODI match in August 2024 during their tour of Ireland.

The left-arm pacer played 70 ODIs and 65 innings, taking 36 wickets at an economy rate of 4.24 and a bowling average of 49.52. Meanwhile, Prabodani played 106 T20I matches and 104 innings, picking up 84 wickets at an economy rate of 5.53, and a bowling average of 22.39.

The 38-year-old spinner, Inoshi Fernando, has been kept as the reserve player for the Women's World Cup 2025.

Sri Lanka will begin their campaign in the opening match of the Women's World Cup 2025, against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on September 30.

The summit clash of the prestigious tournament will be played on November 2. The venue of the final clash is yet to be decided.