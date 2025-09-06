Sri Lanka’s Near-Record Collapse Against Zimbabwe Sends Warning Bells Before Asia Cup 2025

Sri Lanka Cricket may have put on one of the most miserable batting performances against Zimbabwe. At the second T20I match in Harare, the Sikandar Raza-led side pulled off a dominant bowling spell to rattle the visitors, who managed to score just 80 runs in the first innings.

The visitors encountered a tremendous collapse in the second T20I, with multiple batters losing their wickets for ducks. Sri Lanka attempted to fight back, but Zimbabwe kept the chokehold on them. It was an embarrassing sight for the Charith Asalanka-led side.

Sri Lanka Carves Out Dawn of Woe in T20I History Before Asia Cup

Zimbabwe Cricket pulled off an excellent bowling spell to shake things up early on. Captain Sikandar Raza made the fitting decision to chase, and his bowling unit stood out in the powerplay overs.

While Sri Lanka Cricket scored 37 runs in the powerplay overs, they lost four key wickets in Harare. Blessing Muzurabani and Brad Evans did a commendable job at the start by imposing their authority.

After the collapse, captain Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka tried to stabilise the innings but failed to make an impact. Sri Lanka failed to breach the 100-run mark as they were eventually bowled out for 80 runs in 17.4 overs.

Sri Lanka made some unwanted history as they registered their second-lowest team total in T20Is. Additionally, it was their lowest-ever score against the Sikandar Raza-led side.

Sri Lanka's Performance Rings Warning Bells For Asia Cup 2025

Zimbabwe Cricket showed character and determination after they lost the series opener against Sri Lanka. Their brilliance with the ball would be remembered, as the Lankan Lions are difficult to tame.

With the Asia Cup tournament approaching, the Zimbabwe tour was serving as a preparatory ground for Sri Lanka to hone itself ahead of the ACC tournament.

Sri Lanka finished as the runner-up in the tournament's previous edition after losing to Team India. But their performance against Zimbabwe could be a warning sign ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup.