Sri Lanka Unveil 15-Women Squad For Upcoming India T20Is; 17-year-old Ambidextrous Spinner Set To Return

Harmanpreet Kaur and Chamari Athapaththu pose for a picture with the trophy ahead of the Final match in Womens Asia Cup T20, 2024 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium | Image: ANI

Sri Lanka Cricket has named a 15-woman squad for the upcoming away T20I series against India. Veteran Chamari Athapaththu will continue as the leader of the unit, while Harshitha Samarawickrama will serve as her deputy in the competition.

The Chamari Athapaththu-led Sri Lanka Women's team will be in action against India-W for the first time since the Women's World Cup.

The Lankan Lionesses had a tough campaign, winning just one out of the seven matches. Four matches ended without a result due to rain, and they lost the remaining matches, making it impossible for them to qualify.

Sri Lanka Name 25-Woman Squad For Upcoming T20I Series Against India

Ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England, India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in a five-match T20I series. The bilaterals would serve as an opportunity to fine-tune their respective units ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket spectacle.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka has named a 15-woman squad for the upcoming India T20Is. The squad includes Shashini Gimhani, the ambidextrous spinner, who makes her comeback for Sri Lanka for the first time since August 2024.

Nimesha Madushani also receives a maiden call-up to the national side.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka Squad For The Upcoming Away T20I Series Against India: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika De Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani, Nimesha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara.

India Set To Host Sri Lanka Following Historic World Cup Win

India is coming off a historic ICC Women's Cricket World Cup campaign, where they became the undisputed champions. It would be their first campaign since the historic victory.

The leadership duo of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana will remain at the helm, with stars like wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini and left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma receiving their maiden India call-ups. Kamalini will serve as a backup stumper for Richa Ghosh.