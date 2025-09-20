Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Match Live In India?

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka players stand for the national anthems before the Asia Cup 2025 fixture | Image: AP

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka will lock horns against Bangladesh in the upcoming Super Fours match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on Saturday, September 20.

The match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is scheduled to kick off at 8 PM IST.

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have qualified for the Super Fours after finishing in the top two positions in the Group B standings.

Sri Lanka are the only side from Group B who have stayed unbeaten in the tournament so far. Sri Lanka secured the top spot of the Group B standings with six points and had a net run rate of +1.278. Sri Lanka are coming into this match after beating Afghanistan by six wickets in the final Group B fixture, on September 18.

On the other hand, Bangladesh are coming into this clash after clinching an eight-run victory over Afghanistan, on September 16, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Bangladesh secured the second spot on the Group B standings with four points and had a net run rate of -0.270.

The Bengal Tigers clinched two wins and conceded just one defeat in their group fixture. Their only loss in the tournament so far came against Sri Lanka when they suffered a six-wicket defeat.

