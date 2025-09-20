Updated 20 September 2025 at 14:44 IST
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Match Live In India?
Sri Lanka will play against Bangladesh in the upcoming Super Fours match at the Asia Cup 2025 on September 20.
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka will lock horns against Bangladesh in the upcoming Super Fours match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on Saturday, September 20.
The match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is scheduled to kick off at 8 PM IST.
Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have qualified for the Super Fours after finishing in the top two positions in the Group B standings.
Sri Lanka are the only side from Group B who have stayed unbeaten in the tournament so far. Sri Lanka secured the top spot of the Group B standings with six points and had a net run rate of +1.278. Sri Lanka are coming into this match after beating Afghanistan by six wickets in the final Group B fixture, on September 18.
On the other hand, Bangladesh are coming into this clash after clinching an eight-run victory over Afghanistan, on September 16, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Bangladesh secured the second spot on the Group B standings with four points and had a net run rate of -0.270.
The Bengal Tigers clinched two wins and conceded just one defeat in their group fixture. Their only loss in the tournament so far came against Sri Lanka when they suffered a six-wicket defeat.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming & Live TV Details
When will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 match be played?
The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025, Super Fours match will be played on Saturday, September 20.
What time will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 match get underway?
The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025, Super Fours match will get underway at 8 PM IST.
Where will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 match be played?
The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025, Super Fours match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 match in India?
The live TV telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025, Super Fours match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 match in India?
The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025, Super Fours match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
