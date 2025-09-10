Australia Receive Big Boost Before Ashes 2025, Skipper Pat Cummins Chalks Out Injury Recovery Plan Ahead Of Big Home Summer

Australia's captain Pat Cummins holds up the ball to celebrate his six-wicket haul on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London | Image: AP

Australia and England are all set to face each other in the Ashes later this year. Both these teams have experienced contrasting futures in red-ball cricket recently. Australia won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and ended up as runners-up in the WTC 2025 final. England on the other hand played out a 2-2 draw against India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. It has been a decade since England won the Ashes and courtesy of their renewed 'bazball' template they will fancy their chances of winning the coveted urn.

Pat Cummins Breaks Silence On His Recovery

Pat Cummins missing the Ashes will be a huge setback for Australia. After the Australia vs West Indies series, Pat Cummins had experienced some soreness. Scans revealed that the Australia skipper had a bone stress, but fortunately he did not sustain any fractures. Cummins has now spoken about a roadmap that might enable him to recover on time for the much-awaited Test series.

"I'd imagine (I'd want to be bowling) at minimum a month out, maybe six weeks. I've not thought that deeply about it yet. It's still a bit of a wait and see. We've got plenty of time, so we'll map a way back when we get closer. At the moment for the next few weeks it's pretty light. Not much running and zero bowling," said the Australia skipper.

Stress fractures are something that has always bothered the Australian Test captain. Cummins who debuted in Test cricket in 2011, played his second game in 2017 and this is a testament to the fact that how serious this injury is for him.

Ashes 2025-26 Schedule

Crucial World Test Championship Points Up For Grabs In Ashes 2025