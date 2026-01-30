Sri Lanka vs England Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL vs ENG 1st T20I Match Live In India?

Sri Lanka vs England: Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka will play against Harry Brook's England in the first T20I match of the three-game series, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, on Friday, January 30.

The match between Sri Lanka and England will kick off at 7 PM IST. Meanwhile, the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

The upcoming T20I series will help both Sri Lanka and England to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026, which is going to start from February 7.

The Three Lions will be confident in the T20Is after sealing the ODI series 2-1 against Sri Lanka. England have already announced their Playing XI for the first T20I match, with Harry Brook leading the side. It will be a relief for the England squad as Jofra Archer has made a return before the T20 World Cup 2026. After almost three months, Tom Banton has also returned to the England Playing XI ahead of the three-match T20I series.

Sri Lanka vs England, 1st T20I Match Live Streaming & Live TV Details

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (Wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Pavan Rathnayake, Eshan Malinga.