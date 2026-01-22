Sri Lanka vs England Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The 1st ODI Match Live In India?

The stage is set for a thrilling 50-over competition as England tours Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series. The series opener clash will take place in Colombo, and both sides will have a point to prove in the competition.

England is coming off a 4-defeat to Australia in the historic Ashes series. As the team changes gears to white-ball cricket, the pressure is on the visitors to deliver a compelling performance under Harry Brook's leadership. The batters' performance would be key, with batters like Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Jos Buttler required to stand up to the task.

Sri Lanka will be a spirited side who will be keen to upset England in the 50-over competition. While they have struggled in One-Day cricket, playing in the spin-friendly conditions at home could help them reap benefits.

Under Charith Asalanka's leadership, Sri Lanka will depend on their spin unit to make a difference in the competition and challenge the visiting side's aggressive batting approach.

Sri Lanka vs England, 1st ODI Match: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI Match Take Place?

The Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI match will take place on Thursday, January 22, 2025, at 02:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 02:00 PM IST.

Where Will The Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI Match Take Place?

The Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI match will take place at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.

How To Watch The Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI match live on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.

Sri Lanka vs England: Full ODI Squads

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Brydon Carse, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed