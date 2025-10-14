Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The SL-W v NZ-W WC Game

After a cracking game between South Africa and Bangladesh that was decided in the final over, New Zealand are all set to lock horns with co-hosts of the ICC Women's World Cup, Sri Lanka. The 'White Ferns', who had won the T20 World Cup last year, were considered as one of the favourites to lift the coveted silverware, but they got beaten comprehensively by Australia and South Africa.

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing World Cup, but she needs support from other players of her team too. From the three games that they have played so far, the White Ferns have managed to win only one, and with two points to their name, they need to turn things around real quick. Sri Lanka and New Zealand have played 16 games against each other. New Zealand have won 13 out of them, and Sri Lanka have won only two.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming Details

When will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The SL-W v NZ-W Women's World Cup game will be played on Tuesday, October 14, 2025

At what time will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match get underway?

The SL-W v NZ-W Women's World Cup game will start at 3 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST

Where will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The SL-W v NZ-W Women's World Cup game will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match in India?

The Star Sports network will live telecast the SL-W v NZ-W Women's World Cup game

Where to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match in India?

The SL-W v NZ-W Women's World Cup game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website

What are the squads for the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match?