Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The SL-W v NZ-W WC Game
New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women both are out of top four of the ICC Womens World Cup 2025 points table. NZ-W have 2 points from 3 games, and SL-W have just 1 point from 3 games
After a cracking game between South Africa and Bangladesh that was decided in the final over, New Zealand are all set to lock horns with co-hosts of the ICC Women's World Cup, Sri Lanka. The 'White Ferns', who had won the T20 World Cup last year, were considered as one of the favourites to lift the coveted silverware, but they got beaten comprehensively by Australia and South Africa.
New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing World Cup, but she needs support from other players of her team too. From the three games that they have played so far, the White Ferns have managed to win only one, and with two points to their name, they need to turn things around real quick. Sri Lanka and New Zealand have played 16 games against each other. New Zealand have won 13 out of them, and Sri Lanka have won only two.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming Details
When will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match be played?
- The SL-W v NZ-W Women's World Cup game will be played on Tuesday, October 14, 2025
At what time will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match get underway?
- The SL-W v NZ-W Women's World Cup game will start at 3 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST
Where will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match be played?
- The SL-W v NZ-W Women's World Cup game will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match in India?
- The Star Sports network will live telecast the SL-W v NZ-W Women's World Cup game
Where to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match in India?
- The SL-W v NZ-W Women's World Cup game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website
What are the squads for the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match?
- New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Hannah Rowe, Bree Illing
- Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (w), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara, Imesha Dulani
