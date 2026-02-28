Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the T20 World Cup Super 8 Match Live in India?

Pakistan will face already knocked out Sri Lanka for their T20 World Cup Super 8 stage final match at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, Sri Lanka, on February 28, 2026. Pakistan would need to defeat Sri Lanka by a heavy margin to qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals.

With New Zealand currently holding the second spot in the Group 2 table after their defeat to England, Pakistan will need to beat Sri Lanka by more than 65 runs, or chase down a target inside around 13 overs. It is important to note that the exact figures will not be known until the end of the first innings.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have struggled in the Super 8 stage since beating Australia in Kandy, losing against Zimbabwe in the final group stage match, and a defeat at the hands of England in their Super 8 opening match. And a defeat against New Zealand earlier this week knocked them out of the tournament. Dasun Shanaka's side will be playing for pride in the final fixture of their T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Streaming Details

When Will The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Super 8 Match will take place on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Where Will The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Super 8 Match will take place at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

How To Watch The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Super 8 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Live Telecast?