  • News /
  • Cricket /
  Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe FREE Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When And Where to Watch SL vs ZIM Match Live Telecast

Updated 19 February 2026 at 13:03 IST

SL vs ZIM, Live Streaming, T20 WC: Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be aiming to finish on top of their group with a win at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, with both sides already qualifying to the Super 8 stages.

Ankit Banerjee
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka celebrates after scoring century against Australia
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka celebrates after scoring century against Australia | Image: AP

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup: It is the final group-stage game for both the sides. Both Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka have made it through to the Super 8 stage. In the upcoming game, it is likely both sides try their bench strength. There is no doubt that Sri Lanka will start favourites considering they are playing at home. 

ZIM vs SL Squads

Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pramod Madushan

