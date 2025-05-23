'Time For Me To Say Goodbye': Sri Lankan Great Angelo Mathews Bids Farewell To Test Cricket Ahead Of Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Series

Angelo Mathews is a name that is synonymous with Sri Lankan cricket as he is one of the oldest and most experienced members in the Sri Lankan side. However, Angelo Mathews has now decided to call it a day on his test career and the opening match of the series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be his farewell test match. Angelo Mathews has had a stellar 17-year long career with Sri Lanka and the all rounder will be looking to draw the curtain on his test career in high spirits against Bangladesh.

Angelo Mathews Puts Emotional Retirement Message On Social Media

Angelo Mathews to announce his retirement from test cricket took to his official social media handles and shared an emotional message as he calls it a day on his test career.

“My dear friends and family, with a grateful heart and unforgettable memories. It is time for me to say goodbye to the most cherished format of the game, International Test Cricket! The past 17 years of playing cricket for Sri Lanka have been my highest honor and pride. Nothing can match that feeling of patriotism and servitude when one dons the National Jersey. I have given my everything to cricket and Cricket has given me everything in return and made me the person that I am today. I stand grateful to the game and thankful to the thousands of Sri Lanka Cricket fans who have been there for me throughout my career during my highest of highs and lowest of lows.

"I want to thank almighty GOD, my beloved parents my beautiful wife and amazing children along with my family and closest friends who have collectively always believed in me, backed me and stood by me through and through. Furthermore, I wish to extend my special thanks and gratitude to Sri Lanka cricket and all the coaches for their support right throughout my career. A chapter ends, but the love for the game will always remain. The first test match against Bangladesh in June will be my last red-ball appearance for my country,” wrote Angelo Mathews in a social media post as he announced his retirement from test cricket.

Angelo Mathews Stats Over 17 Year Long Test Career

Angelo Mathews in his long 17-year test career has had several significant moments. As a test batter, Angelo Mathews scored a total of 8167 runs in 118 matches. He has an average of 44.62 in the longest format of cricket. He boasts a high score of 200 not out in test cricket.