Sri Lanka's Preparations For Asia Cup 2025 Marred After Suffering Heavy 5-Wicket Loss To Zimbabwe In 2nd T20I

Sri Lanka batter Dushan Hemantha in action against Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I | Image: AP

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka suffered a humiliating five-wicket loss against Zimbabwe in the second T20I match of the series, at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, on Saturday, September 6.

Sri Lanka's Campaign At Asia Cup 2025 Will Start On September 13

Sri Lanka's preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 have been ruined after their poor performance in the second T20I match against Zimbabwe.

In the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, Sri Lanka have been placed in Group B alongside Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka will start their campaign in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 13 against Bangladesh at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Zimbabwe Skipper Sikandar Raza Named ‘Player of The Match’ In 2nd T20I Against Sri Lanka

In the second T20I match of the series, Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza was named the 'Player of the Match' for his stunning performance with the ball in the first inning. Raza picked up three wickets in his four-over spell, giving only 11 runs at an economy rate of 2.80.

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bowl against Sri Lanka, and the hosts' decision did go in their favour. Zimbabwe bundled out Sri Lanka at 80 in 18 overs.

Kamil Mishara was the highest run-scorer among his Sri Lankan teammates, after he played a 20-run knock from 20 balls at a strike rate of 100.00. No other players could perform under pressure.

Apart from Raza, Brad Evans also bagged three wickets in his three-over spell, at an economy rate of 5.60. Meanwhile, Blessing Muzarabani also picked up two wickets in the first inning.

During the run chase, Ryan Burl (20* runs from 22 balls) and Tashinga Musekiwa (21* runs from 14 balls)stayed unbeaten on the crease and clinched a five-wicket win for the hosts. Zimbabwe successfully chased down the target in just 15 overs.

Dushmantha Chameera led the Sri Lankan bowling attack with his three-wicket haul. Chameera conceded 19 runs during his four-over spell.