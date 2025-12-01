'His Knock Went Unnoticed': Ex-India Opener Praises Ravindra Jadeja For His Quickfire Knock In IND vs SA Ranchi ODI

India continue to steamroll their oppositions in white-ball cricket. Irrespective of their problems in red-ball cricket, India are a dominant force in the ODIs and the T20Is. India managed to clinch a thriller by 17 runs in the first India vs South Africa ODI that was played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. India are currently 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.

Over 650 runs were scored in the first game as both India and South Africa made the conditions look extremely easy to bat. India batted on tough conditions, but it was a Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma masterclass that stole the show in Ranchi.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth Praises Ravindra Jadeja

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma raced away on a difficult track after Yashasvi Jaiswal's early exit. The star duo stitched a 136-run partnership and helped India build a strong foundation for a big score. Virat Kohli scored 135 runs off 120 balls at a staggering strike rate of 112.50, and after he perished in search of quick runs, the final flourish came from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja.

Indian skipper KL Rahul scored 60 runs off 56 balls and Ravindra Jadeja counter-attacked with 32 runs from 20 deliveries. Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth gave his verdict on Jadeja's innings and said that the all-rounder's innings with the bat went unnoticed due to Virat Kohli's stellar innings.

"Ravindra Jadeja's knock of 29 runs from 17 balls went unnoticed. He also actually played at a different level. The final KL Rahul-Jadeja partnership was outstanding but went unnoticed. That was a key and both clobbered the bowling given their strike rates in the partnership. Nobody saw that effect because everything was overshadowed by Virat Kohli's knock," said Krishnamachari Srikkanth while speaking on his YouTube Channel.

India Look To Seal The South Africa ODI Series