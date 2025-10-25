WATCH | Virat Kohli Punches His Fist After Getting Off-The-Mark at SCG, Crowd Goes Berserk

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli, who is arguably the best batter of the generation, punched his fist in the air after getting off-the-mark on Saturday during the third and final ODI at the SCG. The incident took place in vthe 11th over of the game while India were chasing. Kohli flicked an overpitched ball on middle and leg stump towards the on-side and took off for a single, Rohit Sharma, the non-striker responded well.

Here is the clip of Kohli then punching his fist in the air with a smile on his face. He was coming into the match on the back of consecutive ducks and hence the relief was evident. Here is the viral clip of Kohli.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Kohli walked out to bat after Shubman Gill perished for 24 off 26 balls. Gill was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood.

Advertisement

When Kohli walked into bat, the crowd gave him a rousing reception as was expected. Kohli looks more relaxed today and that is a good sign from his point of view. He knows there is a target in front of him and of course he knows how to go about it. What also would be working for Kohli is that he has Rohit at the other end, someone he has played with for a major part of his life.

Australia Crumble

Australia lost their last six wickets for just 53 runs. India were also significantly aided by Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar applying pressure and striking at regular intervals in overs 11-40 to hinder Australia’s momentum.

Advertisement

Opting to bat first, Australia got off to a brisk start with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head. Mohammed Siraj removed Head and once that partnership was broken, wickets fell at regular intervals for the hosts. Matthew Renshaw top-scored for Australia with 56 off 58 balls.