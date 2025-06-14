Star Australian Batter Steve Smith Avoids Surgery Following Finger Injury On Day 3 Of The World Test Championship Final: Reports

Australia and South Africa met in the final of the World Test Championship following a grueling Test cycle which began in 2023 and ended on 14th June 2025 at the Lords Cricket Ground in England. After an intense Test match which lasted a total of four days, it was South Africa who managed to pick up the win by a margin of five wickets. Australia had been struck a blow on the third day of the World Test Championship final when star batter Steve Smith had injured his finger while fielding in the slips.

Steve Smith Avoids Surgery, To Wear Splint

Steve Smith suffered a horrible finger injury on the third day of the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa. Steve Smith following the injury had to go off the field and there were no updates regarding the extent of his injury. Now, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo, Steve Smith's finger injury is expected to heal without the need for a surgery. The report however stated that Steve Smith will have to wear a splint to heal his finger.

"The wound was cleaned, stitched and the finger placed in a splint and it's understood he will be able to bat if he can tolerate doing so with the splint, which he will need to wear for up to eight weeks although the wound itself is expected to heal in around a fortnight. The impact on him in the field would also need to be assessed and it could hinder his ability to field in the slips," said the report by ESPNCricinfo.

Australia Fail To Defend WTC Crown Against South Africa

The Australian cricket team failed to defend their World Test Championship crown as they were defeated by five wickets by South Africa. The star of the match for the Proteas was Aiden Markram who played a fantastic knock of 136 to help his side lift an ICC trophy after 27 years.

As for Australia, they will now head to West Indies to take on the home team in a three match Test series.