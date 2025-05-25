'If I Get An Opportunity': Star Batter Cheteshwar Pujara Not Counting Out India Comeback Despite Playing Last Test Match In 2023

Updated May 25th 2025, 16:48 IST
A new cycle of the World Test Championship is underway for 2025-2027. India's campaign under the new cycle will begin in June when a new look Indian Cricket Team will be travelling to England for a five match test series. The Indian Team travelling to England will be led by Shubman Gill as former captain Rohit Sharma recently announced his retirement from Test cricket along with legendary batter Virat Kohli. As a young Indian squad was announced for the England series, legendary Indian red ball batter Cheteshwar Pujara was once again left out of the squad.
Cheteshwar Pujara last played a Test match for India back in 2023. Despite such a large gap of the batter not playing Test matches, Pujara remains hopeful of making a comeback for India. In a recent talk with Sony Sports, Cheteshwar Pujara revealed that he still practices and keeps fit. Pujara in the interview also stated that he is at peace with not being selected and remains in the present.
"I enjoy my cricket. So as long as I’m enjoying my cricket, I’ll carry on playing cricket. I do practice, I do work on my fitness, and the career so far has been fantastic. So I don’t have any regrets.
“If I get an opportunity to represent the country, nothing like it, that will be the best thing. But at the same time, I am someone who is at peace, who likes to be in the present, and I’ll carry on doing what I do," said Cheteshwar Pujara during the interview.
ALSO READ | 'We Weren't Disciplined': Shreyas Iyer Comes Down Hard On His Team Following Punjab Kings' Shocking Loss To Delhi Capitals In IPL 2025
With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from Test cricket, the Indian squad travelling to England desperately lacks experience. Cheteshwar Pujara could have been a valuable asset to have for this young Indian side especially in foreign conditions.
The legendary test batter is one of the greatest red ball cricketers India has ever produced with 103 matches and 7195 runs under his belt. The omission of Pujara from the team could backfire especially as an extremely young Indian side embarks into the harsh conditions of England.
Published May 25th 2025, 16:48 IST