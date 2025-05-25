'If I Get An Opportunity': Star Batter Cheteshwar Pujara Not Counting Out India Comeback Despite Playing Last Test Match In 2023

A new cycle of the World Test Championship is underway for 2025-2027. India's campaign under the new cycle will begin in June when a new look Indian Cricket Team will be travelling to England for a five match test series. The Indian Team travelling to England will be led by Shubman Gill as former captain Rohit Sharma recently announced his retirement from Test cricket along with legendary batter Virat Kohli. As a young Indian squad was announced for the England series, legendary Indian red ball batter Cheteshwar Pujara was once again left out of the squad.

Cheteshwar Pujara Not Counting Out Indian Comeback

Cheteshwar Pujara last played a Test match for India back in 2023. Despite such a large gap of the batter not playing Test matches, Pujara remains hopeful of making a comeback for India. In a recent talk with Sony Sports, Cheteshwar Pujara revealed that he still practices and keeps fit. Pujara in the interview also stated that he is at peace with not being selected and remains in the present.

"I enjoy my cricket. So as long as I’m enjoying my cricket, I’ll carry on playing cricket. I do practice, I do work on my fitness, and the career so far has been fantastic. So I don’t have any regrets.

“If I get an opportunity to represent the country, nothing like it, that will be the best thing. But at the same time, I am someone who is at peace, who likes to be in the present, and I’ll carry on doing what I do," said Cheteshwar Pujara during the interview.

Could Pujara's Omission From England Squad Backfire?

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from Test cricket, the Indian squad travelling to England desperately lacks experience. Cheteshwar Pujara could have been a valuable asset to have for this young Indian side especially in foreign conditions.