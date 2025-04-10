Star Batter Virat Kohli Rewrites History Books Again, Achieves Remarkable IPL Landmark During RCB vs DC Clash

IPL 2025: Talisman Indian batter Virat Kohli etched his name on the record books again during the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Thursday, April 10th.

The 36-year-old played a 22-run knock from 14 balls against the Delhi-based franchise in Bengaluru. Kohli slammed one four and two sixes at a strike rate of 157.14 during his time on the crease.

Virat Kohli has been playing for the Royal Challengers from the beginning of the 2008 IPL season. The right-handed batter has played 257 IPL matches and amassed 8190 runs at a strike rate of 132.25 and has an average of 38.82. He is also the highest run-scorer of the cash-rich tournament.

Virat Kohli Has 1001 Boundaries In IPL History

As of now, Kohli has smashed 721 fours and 280 sixes in the history of IPL. During RCB's clash against DC, Kohli became the first-ever cricketer in the IPL to smash 1000+ boundaries. As of now, he has 1001 boundaries in the extravagant T20 tournament.

In the previous IPL 2024 season, Kohli scored 741 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 154.70. He was also the top run scorer of the 2024 season.

Virat Kohli Scored 186 Runs In IPL 2025 So Far

Currently, Kohli is the sixth-highest run-getter in the 18th edition of the IPL, with 186 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 145.31.

The Bengaluru-based franchise had a stunning start to the IPL 2025 season. RCB has played four matches in IPL 2025, till now, and sealed three matches, while, conceded just a single defeat. The Royal Challengers hold the third place on the IPL 2025 standings with six points and have a net run rate of +1.015.

Bengaluru conceded their lone defeat in the ongoing season against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 2nd.