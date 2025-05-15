Star Wicketkeeper-Batter Kusal Mendis To Snub PSL, Set To Replace Jos Buttler At Gujarat Titans For IPL 2025 Playoffs

IPL 2025: The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) were suspended for a brief period of time after the escalation of the India-Pakistan border. Following the suspension, most of the overseas players of both the T20 tournaments flew back to their respective countries.

However, as the IPL 2025 is ready to resume from May 17th, most of the foreign players are coming back to India to take part in the cash-rich tournament. Although, few overseas players are not coming back because of national duties.

Earlier on May 12th, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the remaining 17 matches of the tournament will be played across six venues, which will include two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays.

Meanwhile, the cricket administrative body is yet to announce the venues of the IPL 2025 Playoffs and Final. The summit clash of the tournament will be played on June 3rd.

"A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, 2025, and culminating in the final on June 3, 2025. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays," BCCI wrote in an official statement.

Kusal Mendis To Join Gujarat Titans For IPL 2025 Playoffs

Just days before the tournament resumes, ESPNcricinfo understood that Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis, who had been taking part in the PSL 2025, will replace English cricketer Jos Buttler in the Gujarat Titans squad for the IPL 2025 Playoffs.

As per the report, Kusal Mendis will not travel back to Pakistan and will not be taking part in the remainder matches of the PSL due to safety concerns.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Jos Buttler will be unavailable for the Playoffs since he has been named in England's ODI squad for their upcoming white-ball series against West Indies. The series will start from May 29, and the IPL 2025 Playoffs will also begin on the same day.

Kusal Mendis' Stats In PSL 2025

Even though the Gujarat Titans have two wicketkeeping options, Anuj Rawat and Kumar Kushagra. But Mendis' top form in the PSL 2025 has caught the Titans' eyes.

The Sri Lankan has scored 143 runs at a strike rate of 168 after playing five matches in the 2025 season of the PSL.