Steve Smith Clings On To Olympic Dreams Despite Minimal Participation For Australia In T20I Cricket

Australia's Steve Smith plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup2021 match between Australia and South Africa at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi | Image: ANI

Steve Smith may not be much engaged with Cricket Australia in T20I cricket. But the cricketer's ambition to be a part of the Olympics in 2028 hasn't flamed out at all.

The swashbuckling batter for Australia unleashed his raw power in T20 cricket at the Big Bash League, smashing a 42-ball hundred and helping the Sydney Sixers secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Unlike the ODI cricket, Steve Smith has not called time on the T20I fold and continues to display himself as a significant asset in the limited-overs competition.

Steve Smith Admits Reduced T20 Role But Keeps Focus on Olympic Hopes

The last time Steve Smith featured for Australia in T20I cricket was in early 2024. The Aussie cricketer has admitted that the ship has sailed for him as the T20I side already has settled openers.

However, Steve Smith has not closed the doors on T20I cricket as his chief ambition of representing Australia in the World Cup remains alive and kicking. Smith is keen to be a part of the quadrennial event, where cricket is making its long-awaited return in the LA Games.

“I always want to play for Australia in big tournaments. But I think that ship's sailed. I reckon they've got two opening batters that are doing pretty well. I'm relaxed, doing what I can here and having some fun.

“My main goal, as I've said before, is to get in the team when the Olympics is rolling around. I'd be keen to do that. That'd be pretty cool. Keep doing what I'm doing, and you never know,” Steve Smith said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Steve Smith Shows Whose The Boss With Incredible BBL Outing

Steve Smith has kept himself at his best in franchise cricket by engaging in competitions like The Hundred, BBL and MLC. While he is no longer in the IPL, the Aussie cricketer continues his brilliant showcase in the ongoing BBL campaign for the Sydney Sixers.

If the Sixers managed to defeat the Perth Scorchers on Tuesday, they could secure themselves a position in the final at their home venue, the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).