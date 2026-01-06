Steve Smith & Travis Head's Centuries Propel Australia Ahead, Hosts Secure Lead By 134 Runs At Stumps on Day 3

Ben Stokes reacts during play on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney | Image: AP

Sydney [Australia]: An excellent session for Australia as captain Steve Smith's unbeaten hundred put them in a dominant position in the fifth and final Ashes Test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Tuesday.

At stumps on Day 3, Australia were at 518/7 in 124 overs in response to England's first innings score of 384. The hosts have a lead of 134 runs with Smith (129* off 205 balls, including 15 fours and one six) and Beau Webster (42* off 58 deliveries, with the help of four boundaries) unbeaten at the crease.

Australia started their session at 377/6 in 91 overs. Cameron Green (8 off 13 balls, with the help of one four) and Smith (65 off 115 deliveries, including nine fours) were unbeaten at the crease.

The hosts crossed the 400-run mark in the 98th over. The 50-run stand between Green and Smith came during the 101st over.

However, speedster Brydon broke the partnership after he dismissed Green (37 off 64 balls, with the help of three fours and one six), as Australia reached 439/7 in the 108th over.

Smith reached his 37th Test century during the 110th over. The Australian captain reached the landmark in 166 deliveries.

Smith became the second-highest run scorer in Ashes history. He went past England's Jack Hobbs, who amassed 3636 runs in 41 matches and 71 innings in the Ashes. Hobbs had a superb average of 54.26 along with 13 centuries and 15 half-centuries.

Australian legend Don Bradman is the leading run-getter in Ashes history. The great batter amassed 5028 runs in 37 matches and 63 innings at an astounding average of 89.78. Bradman smashed 19 centuries and 12 half-centuries.

It was also Smith's 13th Ashes hundred, surpassing Jack Hobbs (12). Smith is only behind Don Bradman's 19 centuries in Ashes history.

Smith, along with Beau Webster, continued to flourish with the bat as Australia moved into a good position with their lead going over 100 runs.

Australia crossed the 500-run mark in the 121st over after Smith hammered two fours against speedster Josh Tongue. The hosts' lead stretched to 120 runs.

Smith and Webster ensured there was no threat, and wickets fell as Australia scored 518/7 at stumps on Day 3 with a lead of 134 runs in their first innings.

Earlier in the match, England were bundled out for 384 runs in 97.3 overs after opting to bat first. Openers Zak Crawley (16 off 29 balls, with the help of three fours) and Ben Duckett (27 off 24 balls, with the help of five boundaries) stitched a 35-run stand for the first wicket. Jacob Bethell departed after scoring 10 runs off 23 deliveries, including two fours.

Harry Brook (84 off 97 balls, including six fours and one six) and Joe Root's fantastic 160 off 242 deliveries, with the help of 15 fours, stitched a 169-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Root then stitched a 94-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, who scored 46 off 76 balls along with seven boundaries as England went past the 350-run mark in the first innings. For Australia, speedsters Mitchell Starc (2/93), Michael Neser (4/60), and Scott Boland (2/85) were among the wicket takers.