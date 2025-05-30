Republic World
  Virat Kohli's 'Failed' Move vs PBKS in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Biggest Reason Behind His Test Retirement?

Updated May 30th 2025, 12:10 IST

Virat Kohli's 'Failed' Move vs PBKS in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Biggest Reason Behind His Test Retirement?

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli recently retired from Test cricket and that caused massive hue and cry.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Virat Kohli vs PBKS
Virat Kohli vs PBKS | Image: @CSKlassen8467

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025: Days ahead of the England tour, India's premier batter Virat Kohli called it a day from Test cricket surprising one and all. He is 36 and supremely fit - so what was the reason behind his retirement? While experts and fans are making wild speculations like he is a family person and that is what he wants to prioritize now. Some even reckon there is a rift between him and head coach Gautam Gambhir and that is the reason for his retirement. 

But, is that the real reason or his form in Test cricket? 

Reason Behind Kohli's Premature Test Retirement

He is a modern-day great, but he too has flaws and they were exposed when he toured Australia at the end of last year. Apart from a century in the first Test, Kohli did not do justice to his potential. What seemed to be the glaring reason for his downfall was his weakness to deliveries outside the off-stump. When a bowler throws the ball wide - at the fourth or fifth stump - Kohli naturally gets sucked into playing the cover drive or the backfoot punch and that is where the Australians dismissed him time and again. 

Jamieson Gets Kohli, Again!

On Thursday night in Mullanpur as well, Kohli got out trying to flirt with a ball that was on the fifth stump. Kyle Jamieson got the prized scalp of Kohli. And he got it with a delivery similar to how he dismissed him in the 2021 World Test Championship final. 

In case, Punjab manage to meet RCB in the final, then the battle between Kohli and Jamieson would be one to watch out for. RCB now await the winner of Qualifier 2 in order to know whem will they face in the summit clash. For the unversed, RCB are chasing their maiden IPL title. 

