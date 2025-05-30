Virat Kohli's 'Failed' Move vs PBKS in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Biggest Reason Behind His Test Retirement?

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025: Days ahead of the England tour, India's premier batter Virat Kohli called it a day from Test cricket surprising one and all. He is 36 and supremely fit - so what was the reason behind his retirement? While experts and fans are making wild speculations like he is a family person and that is what he wants to prioritize now. Some even reckon there is a rift between him and head coach Gautam Gambhir and that is the reason for his retirement.

But, is that the real reason or his form in Test cricket?

Reason Behind Kohli's Premature Test Retirement

He is a modern-day great, but he too has flaws and they were exposed when he toured Australia at the end of last year. Apart from a century in the first Test, Kohli did not do justice to his potential. What seemed to be the glaring reason for his downfall was his weakness to deliveries outside the off-stump. When a bowler throws the ball wide - at the fourth or fifth stump - Kohli naturally gets sucked into playing the cover drive or the backfoot punch and that is where the Australians dismissed him time and again.

Jamieson Gets Kohli, Again!

On Thursday night in Mullanpur as well, Kohli got out trying to flirt with a ball that was on the fifth stump. Kyle Jamieson got the prized scalp of Kohli. And he got it with a delivery similar to how he dismissed him in the 2021 World Test Championship final.

