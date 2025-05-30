'Virat in Rohit Sharma's Body': Kohli Doppelganger's Viral Video Of Distributing Prasad At Odisha Temple Leaves Netizens in Awe | WATCH

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli is arguably the best player in the world and in an era of social media - he is extremely popular as well. Kohli is an inspiration to millions across the world and is easily one of the greatest ambassadors of the game. Fans look forward to getting a glimpse of him, that is the kind of star appeal he has.

With the IPL happening, Kohli is featuring for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru side in the ongoing IPL where his side recently beat Punjab Kings and made it to the final. Amid all of this, a Kohli doppelganger is making waves after being spotted in a temple in Odisha. The man, wearing a dhoti, was spotted distributing prasad to people present there.

WATCH VIDEO

The clip that is now going viral was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named 'Sunil the Cricketer'. The caption of the post read: "I am convincing myself that person is not Virat Kohli." Just to mention, the clip was taken from a YouTube video that was uploaded by Pratham Arora.

Here are a couple of reactions:

Kohli Unstoppable in IPL 2025

Kohli has been unstoppable in IPL 2025 and has been one of the biggest reasons for RCB's success thus far. RCB has made it to their fourth IPL final and now they await the winner of Qualifier 2.

In 14 IPL games in 2025, Kohli has amassed 614 runs at an average of 55.82 and a strike rate of 146.54. This features eight fifties as well.