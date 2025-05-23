'Strong Person...': LSG Coach Justin Langer Lavishes Praise on Rishabh Pant Despite Shambolic Season

IPL 2025: Expectations were soaring when Rishabh Pant was lapped up by Lucknow Super Giants for a record-breaking price. But, Pant has not been able to repay the faith shown in him. It has been a season to forget for the wicketkeeper-batter. In 13 games thus far, Pant amassed 151 runs at a strike rate of 107.09. This has by far been Pant's worst-season at the Indian Premier League.

Also, Pant's form hurt Lucknow as the franchise could not make it through to the playoff. Now, without a doubt - there will be a lot of thinking to do. With a single game to go this season, Lucknow coach Justin Langer was all praise for Pant.

‘Rishabh stayed consistent the whole way’

“You always judge a person's character by how they go through tough times. And Rishabh stayed consistent the whole way through. I really respect that. We all know what he's been through over the last couple of years, but he keeps stepping up, he keeps performing, he wants to get out in the middle, and he wants to keep fighting hard for the boys,” said Langer.

“So from that point of view, he's done a really good job. You would not know, and that's a sign of a really strong person,” Langer added.

“I mean, there's always something to play for. There are guys who haven’t had great seasons who want to showcase their talents, and as a team, we respect that we haven't been at our best the last few games," Langer concluded.

What's Next For Pant?