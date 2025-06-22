IND vs ENG 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Continues To Be The Lone Warrior For India With The Ball, Joins Pat Cummins And Josh Hazlewood In Unique List

IND vs ENG 1st Test: The first two days of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series saw both the hosts (England) and visitors (India) dominate the game with the bat. India would like to believe that they blew their chances of scoring over 500 runs in the first innings, and it would have given them an edge in the game. England, on the other hand, has made up for their lackluster bowling on the first day and stormed into the game by bundling India out for 471 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah Continues to Dominate Joe Root

The first Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, in many ways, has given a glimpse of what happened during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series last year. England's bowling attack was criticized a lot for being inexperienced, but it turns out that India's bowling is as toothless, barring Jasprit Bumrah. A total of three English wickets fell on the second day's play, and all of them went to Jasprit Bumrah's account, who had little or no support from the other end. The star pacer dismissed Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root. England is currently 209/3.

Joe Root is a stalwart of the game, but Jasprit Bumrah has always managed to get the better of him on many occasions. With Root's dismissal in the first ENG vs IND Test match, Bumrah has now joined an elite list which features the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

Bowlers Who Have Dismissed Joe Root Most Times in Test

11 : Pat Cummins in 31 innings

: Pat Cummins in 31 innings 10 : Jasprit Bumrah in 25 innings

: Jasprit Bumrah in 25 innings 10: Josh Hazlewood in 31 innings

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah Loses Cool on Coach Gautam Gambhir During Headingley Test; Pic Goes Viral

India Crumbles on Day 2

India at one point in time were 430/3, and they looked well on course to put up a big total on the board, but the batting surprisingly crumbled, and by the end of the second day's play, England is only 262 runs away from India's total. Instances of sloppy fielding and a couple of dropped catches did England a world of good, and they are now giving India a taste of their own medicine.