Sunil Gavaskar Claims 'No Brainer' When Asked to Pick Between Sanju Samson-Jitesh Sharma For India's Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: With not much time left for India's Asia Cup 2025 opener versus the UAE, the talk is - who will keep wickets - will it be Sanju Samson or will it be Jitesh Sharma? While there is much speculation around this, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has given his two cents on this. As per Gavaskar, it is a no brainer as he reckons it will be Samson and that Jitesh may have to miss out.

‘It was a no-brainer’

"It’s a very good headache to have for any selection committee that you have two capable batters and somebody like Sanju Samson who can maybe even bat at three, and if needed come down at six as a finisher. Jitesh has also done well in the recently concluded IPL. But my feeling is that Samson will probably get the nod," Gavaskar told Sony Sports Network as quoted by Cricket.com.

He added: "Looking at the way he batted in this T20 format in the IPL, it was a no-brainer. He has been very successful in the T20 format for the IPL, so there is no question that he has the capability of doing well in T20. In the kind of form that he is in, where he has scored more than 750 runs in the just concluded Test series, that really augurs well even for the T20 tournament."

India Overwhelming Favourites For Asia Cup 2025