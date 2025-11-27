Sunil Gavaskar Comes to Gautam Gambhir's Rescue; Blasts Critics Demanding India Coach's Sacking Following Whitewash vs South Africa

Ind vs SA: It was a day to forget in Baraspora stadium in Guwahati as India were defeated by South Africa by 408 runs in the second Test. The win ensured SA whitewashed India at home, which rarely happens. Following India's shocking whitewash, fans and a few experts have been demanding Gambhir's ouster as coach. While Gambhir made it clear at the post-match press conference that the decision lies with the Board of Control of Cricket in India, he has found a backer.

Former India legend Sunil Gavaskar has blasted his fans asking for his sacking. As per Gavaskar, he explained how the fans are being hypocritical. He pointed how everyone praised him when India won the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup and the same people are now demanding his axing. He also said that a coach can prepare a team but cannot go and do the job in the middle.

‘What did you do when India won the CT 2025 under him?’

“He's a coach. The coach can prepare a team. The coach can tell, you know, a guy with his experience. But it's out there in the middle that the players have to deliver. Now, to those who are asking, you know, for him to be held accountable, my question, counter-question is: what did you do when India won the Champions Trophy under him? What did you do when India won the Asia Cup under him?" he said.

“Did you say then—you're asking for a sacking now—did you say then that he should be given an extended contract, a contract for life for one day cricket and for T20 cricket? You didn't say that. It's only when a team doesn't do well you look at the coach,” Gavaskar added.

Gambhir's Next Assignment