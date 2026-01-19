Sunil Gavaskar Elucidates Why Virat Kohli Outshines The Rest In One-Day Cricket: 'He Never Gives Up'

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the third One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Indore | Image: AP

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has opened up about how Virat Kohli has distinctively set the bar and is better than other cricketers while in international action. Gavaskar admitted that Kohli primarily fixates on scoring runs and is not tied to an image.

Virat Kohli's heroic effort in the series-decider ODI against New Zealand stood out among the rest. The Indian ODI delivered a splendid hundred in the competition. While Kohli's efforts did not help India in winning the third ODI, the intent was visible.

Sunil Gavaskar Highlights the Traits That Set Virat Kohli Apart

Sunil Gavaskar acknowledges Virat Kohli's greatness and admits that he is not constrained to live up to the image. While others may feel that way, Kohli's primary task is to score runs in the competition.

The former Indian cricketer added that the younger generation needs to learn from Virat Kohli and not live up to an image, but instead play according to the situation, which would help them become much more consistent.

"The thing about him is that he's not tied down to an image. A lot of batters and bowlers are constrained by how they're perceived, and they feel they must live up to that image. Virat isn't like that. He's tied to the job at hand, and that job is to score runs.

"He never gives up. Even till the end, he was trying. For youngsters, that's the biggest lesson: Don't live up to an image. Play the situation, and you'll be far more consistent than you ever imagined," Sunil Gavaskar said during an appearance on the JioStar broadcast.

Virat Kohli's Heroics Fail As New Zealand Clinch Series Win

Virat Kohli stood guard as the one shining knight in the series-decider ODI match against New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The Indian batter's commanding 124 off 108 kept the game sailing.

Kohli also forged a firm 99-run stand with India seamer Harshit Rana, who had secured a half-century.

