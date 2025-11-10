'Thankfully, Immigration...': Beth Mooney's Cheeky Response to Jemimah Rodrigues' Hilarious WBBL Entry Remark

Women's WC: India women's cricket team won the ODI World Cup and Jemimah Rodrigues played a pivotal role in it. Jemimah was the star of the semi-final against Australia where she scored an unbeaten 127* off 135 balls to take India over the line and into the final. That knock proved to be decisive in India winning the silverware for the very first time. Following India's maiden win, Jemimah left for Australia to feature in the Women's Big Bash League where she plays for the Brisbane Heat.

During one of the WBBL games, Jemimah was asked about the WC win to which she said she was skeptical about playing a league in Australia after he show in the WC. She claimed that she was not sure if they would allow her to enter the country. Her comment went viral instantly.

Now, Australian cricketer Beth Mooney has responded to Jemimah.

‘Thankfully, immigration let me in’

Responding to Jemimah, Mooney, during a WBBL match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, she was speaking to commentators through the stump mic and cheekily said she feared her country might not let them back in after losing the WC semis in Navi Mumbai.

"We heard Jemi say earlier that she was worried they weren't going to let her into the country because they beat us, but I actually thought they weren't going to let us back in for losing. Thankfully, immigration let me in," said Mooney.

