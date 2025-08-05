Why Shubman Gill Should be Made T20I Captain For Asia Cup 2025 as Suryakumar Yadav Battles Fitness?

Asia Cup 2025: Now that the England tour is over, the focus would once again shift to white-ball cricket for Indians. The team would be playing the Asia Cup in the month of September and the question is - should young Shubman Gill be handed over the T20I captaincy as well? There have been discussions around this topic, but no final call has been taken.

Who Leads India at Asia Cup 2025?

With Suryakumar Yadav recovering from a lower abdomen surgery, he will take time to get into full fitness. Would that mean, Gill could be looked at as an option? Remember, Hardik Pandya - who is a fan-favourite - would also be in contention after his success as the leader at the Gujarat Titans in the past. In fact, former India captain Kapil Dev, recently, backed Pandya as the white-ball captain.

But again, one reckons the BCCI should look to make the most of Gill's confidence and form with the bat and give him the responsibility to lead the side in the Asia Cup. It is simple - the more he leads, the more he grows as a captain. And with Gill being just 25, he is a safe investment for the BCCI.

Asia Cup 2025 in Jeopardy

Thanks to the existing tensions existing between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack, there is much doubt hovering over the continental tournament.