'Sunil Narine For Gautam Gambhir in Team India': Fans Hail Washington Sundar After Blitz at Hobart During Ind-Aus 3rd T20I

Ind vs Aus: Allrounder Washington Sundar was unstoppable on Sunday at Hobart during the 3rd T20I. Sundar hit an unbeaten 49* off 22 balls to steer India over the line. His knock featured four sixes and three fours as his knock helped India level the five-match series 1-1. When he walked into bat, India were in a spot of bother but he did not allow that to get the better of him as he played his shots and they came off.

Now, fans have started comparing Sundar to Sunil Narine. Sundar's fans are taking it a step further to say that Sundar is like Narine for Gautam Gambhir. It is no secret that Gambhir made Narine open for Kolkata Knight Riders when he was the mentor of the side and that helped the Knights to the title that season.

'Sunil Narine For Gautam Gambhir in Team India'

Earlier in the day, Sundar did not get to bowl which surprised many as he is a very effective T20 bowler. In fact, Gambhir also faced backlash after Australia posted 186 for six in their 20 overs quota.

Sundar Cements Spot?

It would now be interesting to see if Sundar has cemented his spot in the T20 side or not after his Hobart heroics. Coming into the Australia series, Sundar would have hoped that he gets an opportunity and makes it count. Now, he has made it count and it would now be difficult to keep him out of the WC squad.

