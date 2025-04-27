Sunrisers Hyderabad Players Take Time Off From Gruelling IPL Schedule, Team Flies Off To Maldives Amid Disappointing Run

Sunrisers Hyderabad picked up their 3rd win against Chennai Super Kings to keep alive their playoff hopes. Pat Cummins' side now has amassed six points and is 8th in the points table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Jet Off To Maldives After CSK Victory

Following their victory over CSK, the entire Sunrisers team flew out to the Maldives on Saturday. Alongside the players, the support staff were also part of the travelling contingent. SRH posted a video on social media and captioned it, Sun, sea, and a team retreat for our Risers in the Maldives!"



In the video, the likes of Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen were seen coming out of the Maldives Airport. The Sunrisers have a few days' gap before their next fixture against the Gujarat Titans . They are scheduled to take on Shubman Gill's team in Ahmedabad on May 2 and therefore, they are expected to be back on Indian soil by April 30.

SRH Picked Up Their Maiden Win Over Chennai Super Kings

The IPL 2024 runners-up have encountered a dull run this season so far. Despite the presence of a fiery batting lineup, they struggled to hit the ground running.

The win against CSK also happened to be SRH's maiden win over the five-time IPL champions. Led by Harshal Patel's four-wicket haul, the SRH bowlers did their best to restrict MS Dhoni's side to a modest 154. Ishan Kishan's quickfire 44 set up the stage for a tricky chase and Kamindu Mendis stayed till the end to ensure the team left the Chepauk stadium with two points.